Burger King murder: Suspect who shot, killed 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves in East Harlem indicted

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) — The man accused of gunning down a 19-year-old Burger King employee was indicted in court Thursday.

Winston Glynn now faces murder charges.

The 30-year-old is accused of shooting 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves during her overnight shift at a Burger King in East Harlem in January.

The night of the shooting after demanding money from the register, Glynn allegedly pistol-whipped the manager with the gun and also took the manager’s phone.

He then apparently shot Bayron-Nieves as she struggled to get the register open.

Bayron-Nieves’ mother, who has previously called for Glynn to serve life in prison, was in court Thursday for the indictment.

NYPD officials say that old-school detective techniques and new technology helped police arrest Glynn.

Detectives tracked Glynn to a building on Patchen Avenue in Brooklyn where they arrested him.

Glynn was charged with murder, two counts of robbery, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Glynn has seven prior arrests in New York City.

