Burger King murder: Suspect who shot, killed 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves in East Harlem indicted
Winston Glynn now faces murder charges.
The 30-year-old is accused of shooting 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves during her overnight shift at a Burger King in East Harlem in January.
The night of the shooting after demanding money from the register, Glynn allegedly pistol-whipped the manager with the gun and also took the manager’s phone.
RELATED | Wake held for murdered 19-year-old Burger King worker Kristal Bayron-Nieves
He then apparently shot Bayron-Nieves as she struggled to get the register open.
Bayron-Nieves’ mother, who has previously called for Glynn to serve life in prison, was in court Thursday for the indictment.
NYPD officials say that old-school detective techniques and new technology helped police arrest Glynn.
Detectives tracked Glynn to a building on Patchen Avenue in Brooklyn where they arrested him.
Glynn was charged with murder, two counts of robbery, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a weapon.
Glynn has seven prior arrests in New York City.
