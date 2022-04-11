Burger Vending Machine Comes to Newport Mall, Across River From New York City – Gadget Clock





The culinary future is here! We may not have flying cars but we do have burger-making robots.

Late last month, Jersey City’s Newport Center Mall, welcomed RoboBurger, advertised and described as “the world’s first robot burger chef.”

The RoboBurger machine is a self-operating, patented system that features a five-step cooking process that cooks and assembles burgers on the spot. In just six minutes this mechanical “chef” can whip up a burger made to order.

“I started RoboBurger in my garage 17 years ago and now there couldn’t be a better time to bring it to life and have everyone experience it,” RoboBurger co-founder and CEO Audley Wilson said in a press release.

The vending machine-like unit is roughly 12 square feet and features a refrigeration system, cooking griddle, and a dishwasher system that allows the unit to self-clean.

Now that the first RoboBurger launched and found a home in New Jersey, the company plans to eventually have these machines in airports, colleges, and offices “change the way people get and eat burgers.”