Burglary Suspect Breaks Into 7 Queens Homes, Steals Nearly $122,000 In Property – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a burglar has broken into seven homes in less than a month in Queens, making off with nearly $122,000 in stolen property.

The burglaries spanned from Jan. 18 to Feb. 16 in the East Flushing and Murray Hill neighborhoods, and the victims ranged in age from 37 to 74. Each happened in broad daylight when no one was home.

Mayor Adams’ Zero Tolerance Subway Enforcement Takes Effect After Violent Weekend

“We have cameras up now and we watch everything. We puts lights on at night,” Flushing resident Jerry Ballesty told CBS2. “You just have to look out your door and watch things to see what’s going on.”

The suspect was captured on home surveillance and is believed to be 25 to 35 years old.

NYC Area Ukrainians And Russians Worry As Tensions Escalate; U.S. Companies Warned Of Potential Cyberattacks

He allegedly struck alone in all but one incident, breaking in through locked doors. In two incidents, a security alarm sounded and he took off. It’s unclear if anything was taken.

Police said the suspects took electronics, jewelry and other personal belongings worth a total of $121,900.

Police: Man Shot During Brooklyn Home Invasion After Woman Cons Him Into Opening Door

Anyone with information about the burglary spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.