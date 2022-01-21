Burglary suspect who fired at police in Bronx was out on bond



WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) — Three NYPD officers have been shot in the primary 20 days of 2022, and it was one other shut name for them Thursday in the Bronx.Police say a doubtlessly suicidal man fired at them earlier than they shot again.

27-year-old Yoskar Feliz is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s residence close to Bronx Boulevard and 224th Road for a second time.Within the first incident earlier this month he allegedly threatened to kill the lady and himself and raped her, all whereas her son was house.

He was arrested and launched on $50,000 bond earlier than coming again on Thursday.

When police arrived they deployed a Taser, however Feliz acquired away, they are saying, by firing at the cops by a again bed room and escaping out a window.

He ran all the way down to the Bronx River.

“It was at this level the suspect turned towards officers with gun in hand,” stated NYPD Chief of Division Kenneth Corey. “Three officers then discharged their department-issued firearms at the suspect, hanging him in the torso and the arm. The suspect then fled into the Bronx River.”

He was pulled from the river and later died at the hospital.No NYPD officers have been harm in the incident.

Police say in addition to those violent incidents, Feliz was beforehand accused of robbing a Verizon retailer at gunpoint.

And in that case, it was the ex-girlfriend who bailed him out then.

That is simply the newest in a string of violent incidents that Bronx D.A. Darcel Clark says are getting worse.

Earlier Thursday morning an NYPD detective was shot whereas executing a narcotics search warrant on Staten Island. Police returned hearth and 39-year-old Nelson Pizarro was struck in the leg.

On Tuesday night time, an NYPD officer was struck by the identical bullet that handed by a 16-year-old reputed gang member, fired throughout a scuffle on a problematic Bronx block.

“We’re in a nasty place,” Clark stated. “It is dangerous. I am unable to say, ‘Properly, , it is not as dangerous as everyone says.’ It is dangerous, okay? Persons are dying. There was a time that you’d by no means suppose issues like this can occur. And it is occurring on a regular basis now.”

