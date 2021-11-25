The parties have also reached a temporary settlement, according to a court document filed this week, although the settlement must be approved by the San Antonio City Council and other parties. But in a statement on Tuesday, the land office said it would continue to fight Tap Pilam in court.

“We are currently planning to move away from the proposed agreement,” said Stephen Chang, a spokesman for the land office. “The proposed mediation – which has not been finalized – was intended to put an end to these frivolous lawsuits.”

As this legal battle continues, the 400 million renovation plan, which includes building a 100,000-square-foot museum and visitor center, is moving forward under the guise of criticism.

Others have argued that Alamo should focus his attention on the Battle of 1836, which saw him become a nationalist among the likes of former Tennessee MP Davy Crockett, who died in the conflict. Brandon Burkhardt, president of This Is Texas Freedom Force, whose members appear to be openly armed around the Alamo to protest changes to the site, said he opposes efforts to put Native Americans at the center of the Alamo story.

“They don’t want to shed light on the Alamo rescuers who fought for 13 days and died there,” said Mr Burkhardt, a former Ferrari recovery officer. “Well, I got the news for them: because of that war people have come from all over the world, not because of the Native Americans who were there before them.”