Burlington Police Department offers $15k sign-on bonus





SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Longtime NewsChannel 9 anchor Rod Wood died on Sunday, December 12, after a brief illness. Rod was surrounded by his five children. Rod, who retired in November 2020 turned 81 on Saturday, December 11.

Born Roderic Woodruff Groat, Rod was long considered the dean of Central New York broadcast journalists, covering the news in his native Syracuse and surrounding areas for more than 55 years. Rod traced his interest in the news back to his childhood when he wrote and published a neighborhood newspaper while still in elementary school. Part of his interest may have come from his parents. His father and mother met while they both were employed at the “Syracuse Journal” newspaper– although neither was in the news department.

While in high school, he took part in a Syracuse University Drama Department program and starred in a production of “Pinocchio.” He later appeared with nationally known actor Brian Donleavy in a summer stock production at the Fayetteville Country Playhouse.