Burma military court sentences deposed leader to 5 years for corruption



A Burmese military court on Wednesday sentenced ousted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi to five years in prison on corruption charges.

It was the first trial in 11 corruption cases against an elected leader ousted in a military coup last year, Reuters reported.

The military has claimed that it worked because of widespread electoral fraud, but independent election observers have found no major irregularities.

If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

He is accused of accepting a 600,000 bribe from a colleague, which he denies and calls "unreasonable."

Mass protests erupted after the January 2021 coup, often violently suppressed by the military, which has been condemned by the international community.

The trial was closed to the media, diplomats and spectators. Reuters reports that he was convicted by an unnamed legal official who was not authorized to speak at the trial.

In previous cases, Suu Kyi was sentenced to six years in prison for illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, and treason.

