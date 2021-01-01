Burmese Army and Virat Kohli: After India’s victory, Kohli played ‘Baja’, some called him ‘Classless’, some supported him

Indian captain Virat Kohli enjoys the game. He appears on the field filled with excitement. Kohli also answers the audience. Kohli trolled England’s Burmese army as soon as India defeated England at the Oval. Since then, there has been a flood of tweets for and against Kohli on social media.The manner in which Kohli celebrated the victory by targeting the Burmese Army after the defeat of England has led to many English fans, journalists and experts targeting Kohli. This is called ‘classless’. In addition, there are some people who have come forward in support of Kohli.

Lawrence Booth, England’s Daily Mail cricket journalist, jokingly tweeted, “Have fun, his teammates are celebrating wickets but Kohli has not missed an opportunity to target England fans!”

He clarified his point and said, ‘I want to clear up the confusion. I didn’t like it at all. I think that’s when a top player who badly beat an opposing team but didn’t even look back to ‘mess’ with the fans. ‘

The Burmese Army has posted a photo of Kohli on Twitter in which he is sounding the trumpet. He jokingly tweeted, ‘Yes, we know you want to join the giant army. We got the hint.

England had a target of 368 in the fourth innings. Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed shared a 100-run opening partnership. The Indian team made an amazing comeback after the first session and won the match by 157 runs after bowling out England for 210 runs. India now have an unbeaten 2-1 lead in the series.