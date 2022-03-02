World

Burn pit advocate invited to Biden’s State of the Union address speaks out on veteran health care reform push

2 days ago
Washington – Sergeant’s widow, First Class Heath Robinson, an veteran who committed suicide with rare and deadly cancer after being exposed to a burn hole, recalls her reaction when President Biden invited her to a State of the Union address Tuesday night.

“Surprisingly, at least,” Daniel Robinson told Gadget Clock about the invitation he received earlier this week. “I was in the middle of working with a physical therapist and one of my favorite patients with balance practice when my front desk staff told me I had to answer some calls on my cellphone.

“Little did I know that in 24 hours, I would be sitting with Dr. Jill Biden at the State of the Union address. It still doesn’t feel real.”

Robinson was asked to attend the White House because Biden announced plans to reform the complex process that millions of elderly people face while trying to get health care compensation for exposure to burn holes while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Our troops in Iraq and Afghanistan are in a lot of danger. One of them is stationed at the base, breathing toxic fumes from a burning hole,” Biden said before introducing Daniel Robinson to the House Chamber. “She is [Heath Robinson] A soldier is born. Army National Guard. War physicians in Kosovo and Iraq. Located near Baghdad, just a yard away from the burning hole the size of a football field. ”

Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson, left, developed a rare form of malignant cancer after coming into contact with burns during a 13-month duty tour of Iraq.

“Daniel says Heath was a warrior until the end. He doesn’t know how to stop fighting, and neither did he. Through his pain, he finds purpose in claiming to make us better. Tonight, Daniel, we’re going to do better.”

Biden added in his speech that an additional nine respiratory cancers would be included in the list of predictable conditions, leading to expanded qualifications for veterans.

“I urge Congress to pass legislation to ensure that the elderly affected by the toxic exposure in Iraq and Afghanistan end up receiving benefits and comprehensive health care,” he said.

The president also referred to his son Beau, who further believed he had fallen ill from exposure.

Daniel Robinson was invited by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to attend Tuesday's State of the Union address.

Gadget Clock’ Investigative Unit has reported extensively on veterans who have fallen ill from exposure to their burns. Many service members say that an unprocessed method of burning pits is where every waste, including plastics, batteries, appliances, medicines, dead animals and even human waste, is incinerated. Items were often ignited using jet fuel as accelerator.

These holes were used to burn more than a thousand different chemical compounds day and night. Most service members are breathing in toxic fumes without any protection.

The new law aims to help burn pit veterans

Heath Robinson was believed to have contracted a rare autoimmune disorder called pemphigoid, a mucous membrane during a 13-month tour of Iraq with the Ohio National Guard. He received assistance when he was in the military, a longtime advocate for Daniel Robinson and his mother, Susan Zier, and other elders.

Heath’s death was wished by fellow brothers and sisters [fellow service members] “We can take care of those who come down with toxic exposure illnesses in an active way,” Robinson told Gadget Clock. Heath did not know how to give up. Before placing him in the hospice, he told me to continue to be the rock and see it. Before he passed, he told me he was proud of me that he never gave up.

Robinson said as he was getting ready to appear at the address Tuesday, he received a call from Heath Robinson’s headstone maker that his marker had been placed in his grave.

Daniel Robinson, seen in this photo with President Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens, was invited to a pre-address reception at the White House.

“That day, I was able to honor him in Washington,” he said. “It made me cold. I think it was his way of saying, ‘You become a rock. Keep going.’

Biden’s remarks in the State of the Union came on the heels of a vote on Capitol Hill this week. On Thursday, the House of Representatives is set to vote on the Promise of the Comprehensive Toxicity Act of 2021 or Respect Our PACT Act of 2021. The bill is one of the few lobbying for burn pits in Washington and is considered a landmark. It is part of the law that could bring about sweeping reforms in how veterans administration handles service members’ demands.

A key part of the bill would make burn hole exposure a predictable condition after military service.

As a result, the VA must acknowledge that all troops serving in Iraq and Afghanistan have been exposed to toxic fumes from burn holes and other airborne fumes during their deployment. Up to 3.5 million seniors could benefit from the new law. The bill is expected to pass “on Thursday”, according to sources close to the matter.

Robinson said he was glad the bill would go to the polls, calling it an important first step in helping veterans. Still, he said, there is much more work to be done.

“Unfortunately, there are a lot of burn hole bills that have been introduced year after year,” he said. “[However] Other bills don’t predict and leave out many of the illnesses our veterans face, including constrictive bronchiolitis and many terminal cancers. There are also time limits on other bills that are currently there, which many seniors have not taken care of. “

