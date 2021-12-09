Bus stops will become disabled friendly across the country

Disabled friendly bus stops will be set up across the country. The Ministry of Transport and Highways of the Central Government has prepared a new draft policy to implement this system and has sought the opinion of the general public in this regard. Under the new policy, in future all the bus stops will be made with this technology, so that any handicapped can use it easily. By next week, the opinion of the general public on this policy will be accepted and after these suggestions, the policy will be implemented across the country.

Even today, road transport in the country is one of the most important and accessible public transport means for the general public. Keeping in view the needs of the general public, different states prepare the route, timings and where the bus will stop, the route of public transport for their states, its operation. For this, these bus stops are made for the stay of buses in all the states. According to the ministry, at present, due to the high platform of the bus stop, the handicapped have to face difficulties in traveling. Keeping these problems in mind, the draft of the new policy has been prepared, so that everyone can use the bus stops and bus stands properly.

According to the ministry, this policy will make all the services in the parking and bus terminals in the states according to the differently-abled. This policy has been linked to the Accessible India campaign. The ministry has clarified in the policy that these stops and terminals will be designed according to the convenience of people of all age groups. For this, the help of the provisions made in the Disability Act 2006 will be taken. The ministry has clarified that wherever new bus stops will be constructed, they will be clearly visible and accessible to all categories of people.

For this, clear provisions have been made for road crossings and footpaths. The Ministry has prepared a detailed action plan of 121 pages for these provisions, which will be implemented after suggestions from the general public. It is to be known that keeping these provisions in mind, red and green low floor buses were brought in the country. These buses have been designed keeping in mind the needs of the differently-abled.