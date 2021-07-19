Bus-Truck Collision In Punjab, 30 Killed And Over 40 Injured

At least 30 people have died in this tragic road accident in Dera Ghazi Khan district of Punjab province of Pakistan. Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that at least 30 people died in the accident near Dera Ghazi Khan.

Lahore. A very sad news is coming out from Pakistan. At least 30 people have been killed and more than 40 injured in a horrific road accident in Pakistan’s Punjab province. All the injured have been admitted to the nearest hospital. Doctors said that 18 people had already died before reaching the hospital.

According to the information, this painful road accident has happened in Dera Ghazi Khan district of Punjab province. Most of the dead are workers, who were going to their respective homes to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha. Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that at least 30 people died in the accident near Dera Ghazi Khan.

Officials who reached the spot said that the bus was on its way from Siaskote to Rajanpur when it crashed on the Indus highway near Taunsa bypass in Dera Ghazi Khan district. Most of the people on the bus were laborers, who were going to their respective homes to celebrate Eid.

CM and Home Minister expressed grief

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Home Minister Sheikh Rashid have expressed condolences over the tragic incident. Let us inform that earlier in December last year, 20 people were killed in a three-wheeler accident in north-west Pakistan. The incident took place in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

At the same time, in March, a major incident happened in the northern area of ​​Pakistan. Twenty people were killed and six others were seriously injured when a passenger bus fell into a drain in the northern region of Pakistan.