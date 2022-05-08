Bus video gives insight into Pittsburgh bridge condition before collapse



The National Transportation Safety Board announced Thursday that authorities have identified footage that provides further insights into structural defects leading to the collapse of a bridge in Pittsburgh.

The footage shows the collapse of the Forbes Avenue Bridge in Pittsburgh in late January. The crash injured at least 10 people and caused a gas leak. The NTSB footage was captured by front and rear cameras of a bus on the bridge at the time of the collapse, which captured two frames of special use for investigators.

“The first frame is taken from the front camera and separates the deck of the bridge at the east extension joint (the red oval highlights the extension joint),” NTSB wrote in a report. “The second frame is taken from the carbide camera and shows that, at about the same time, the west end of the bridge has already fallen from the west abutment.”

The bridge collapse made headlines when President Joe Biden scheduled a speech in Pittsburgh the same day focusing on infrastructure. Hours after Biden’s fall, he spoke of plans to move the 1 trillion infrastructure plan forward.

Authorities say footage of the bus confirms a previous assessment of how the bridge collapsed.

None of the ten people injured in the crash were fatally injured.