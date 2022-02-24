World

Bush calls Russia war on Ukraine ‘gravest security crisis’ in Europe since World War II

by admin
Bush calls Russia war on Ukraine ‘gravest security crisis’ in Europe since World War II
Bush calls Russia war on Ukraine ‘gravest security crisis’ in Europe since World War II

Bush calls Russia war on Ukraine ‘gravest security crisis’ in Europe since World War II

Former President George W. Bush said Thursday that Russia’s war against Ukraine is the most serious threat to European security since World War II because Russian President Vladimir Putin is pushing Europe and the world into another Cold War.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created the most serious security crisis on the European continent since World War II. I join the international community in condemning Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and unreasonable invasion of Ukraine,” Bush said. “The American government and people must show solidarity with Ukraine and the people of Ukraine because they want freedom and the right to choose their own future.”

In this October 19, 2017, file photo, former US President George W. Bush met George W. Bush of New York. He is speaking at a forum sponsored by the Bush Institute

Death toll in Ukraine could rise: Trey Youngst

Russia launched a full-scale aggression on Ukraine from multiple fronts on Wednesday evening, US time. Putin announced a “special military operation” in the country in a pre-recorded video earlier this week that was broadcast on Russian time on Thursday morning.

Throughout Thursday, sirens and explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev. Extensive smoke was also seen in the area.

In this photo, taken from a video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Ukraine’s forces have been severely damaged and the country is expected to collapse in the coming days. But a punitive uprising against the Russian occupation is also expected. Already the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine To share Pictures of Russian soldiers said it had been captured.

Bush’s comments came after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made similar comments, saying his country and its allies were on Ukraine’s side.

President Biden is speaking at the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 23, 2021.

“Our mission is clear,” Johnson said. “Diplomatically, politically, economically and ultimately militarily, this heinous and barbaric initiative by Vladimir Putin must end in failure.”

Why Russia’s war against Ukraine will inspire China: ‘XI is a weakness of what you see’

Johnson added, “We will work with them as long as it takes to ensure the restoration of Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures during a speech to lawmakers in Kiev, Ukraine, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

President Biden on Wednesday denounced Russia’s war as “an unprovoked and unreasonable attack” and vowed to impose tougher sanctions on Ukraine. Biden added that he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday morning and said “we will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the people of Ukraine.”

Biden is expected to speak further at noon.

“We cannot tolerate Putin’s authoritarian bullying and danger,” Bush added. “Ukraine is our friend and democratic ally and deserves our full support in this difficult time.”

Gadget Clock’ Trey Inst and Peter Dusi contributed to this report.


