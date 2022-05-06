Bush calls Zelenskyy the ‘Churchill of our time’



Former President George W. Bush praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “the Churchill of our time” after a virtual meeting on Thursday.

“I am honored to have a few minutes with President Zelensky – Winston Churchill of our time – this morning. I thank the President for his leadership, his example and his commitment to independence, and I congratulate the people of Ukraine on their courage,” Bush said in a statement. Says.

“President Zelensky has assured me that they will not waver in their fight against Putin’s brutality and hooliganism. Americans are inspired by their determination and resilience. We Ukrainians will continue to stand by them as they stand for their independence,” he added.

Zelensky’s office detailed the call and said he thanked the former president for his support of the United States.

“Americans are sincere, open-minded people, and I feel it. We have common values. I think it’s from the heart,” Jelensky told Bush. “Our conversation is important to me because you are an example of a strong leader.”

Zelensky depicts the events surrounding September 11, 2001, and how many Ukrainians at the time “sympathized with the American people and shared the pain.”

Although Ukraine is not a NATO member state, it did provide troops for the war in Afghanistan after 9/11 as part of the International Security Assistance Force.

During Russia’s more than 10-week-long war, the United States has provided a leading country in support of Kiev and billions of dollars worth of defense assistance.

Late last month, President Biden requested an additional 33 billion from Congress to provide security, economic and humanitarian assistance in the face of Russian aggression.

Politics in the hills and near home has not yet been agreed – the conflict over immigration reform and the Covid fund – could derail the package.

Russia has stepped up its aggression in Ukraine, focusing on its efforts in the east and south of the country – if successful, it will build a land bridge over occupied Crimea and give Russia dominance over all Black Sea ports in Ukraine.