Bushwick star gets new home for $2.2 million

A permanent neighborhood presence is a logical next step for experimental theatre, puppetry and dance space that serves as an incubator for the work of Tony-nominated playwrights Jeremy O’Harris (“Slave Play”) and Daniel Fish, who directed Was “Oklahoma!” The recent Tony-winning Broadway revival of!

Kessler and Allen had been renting Starr Street Loft, which they converted into a black box theater, since 2001, when it served their now-defunct experimental theater company Fovia Flood. “There was no money,” Allen told The New York Times in 2014.

It was “desperate, daring and maybe a little naive,” Kessler said.

But the Bushwick star—which opened several years before it achieved its next-big-thing status in the neighborhood and kombucha-on-tap bar—becomes home. The metal front door, painted brick and wooden support columns were lush, yet elegant – and curiously welcoming. By 2010–11, it was a bright spot on the Off-Broadway map.

Now Kessler and Allen, who began working at the theater full time around 2012, can finally buy their own space. (Though Kessler says he misses a few things about the Star Street loft: “fantastic” city views and hydroponic gardens on the roof deck.)

The theater, which expects to operate with an annual budget of approximately $1.5 million, has announced a three-year, $10 million capital campaign to raise funds for the acquisition and renovation of the space, as well as expanded programming. Allen said he already has $6 million from the city, private foundations and individual donors, but is relying on a campaign to raise the remaining $4 million.

Meanwhile, Allen and Kessler have a full season of shows planned for 2021-22, including four productions, all of which will be staged at other locations, while the Aldart Street space is under construction.