Business Association: Your Question: These chapters are important in OC – These chapters of OC are important

Parul



Ans: Business Organization (33%), Principles of Management (7%), Functions of Management (7%)

A professor

Q: I fall asleep when I think of OC questions. Why is that

Gaurang Shah

Ans: It is happening due to lack of interest. First, increase your interest in the subject.

Professor Shreya Ujjare

Q: I am a 12th Commerce student. I have a lot of problems in economics. I fall asleep when I read this topic. How do I prepare for it?

Shashank Tiwari

Answer: This is your personal problem. Write important points related to the chapter for the exam. This will make you sleepy.

Professor Arun Singh

Q: Please tell, whats the story of them big puppys …..

Students

Ans: 12 marks from the first chapter, 28 marks from the second chapter, 22 marks from the third chapter, 17 marks from the fourth to sixth chapters, seven to 12 marks from the chapters, 27 marks from chapters 8 to 10 and 12 marks from chapters 11-12.

Professor sorry

Q: I have doubts in bk paper. When creating an NPO account format, can we use the space inside the margin i.e. the whole paper or do we have to start with the margin?

Jayant Patil

Answer: Whether you use margin or not depends on your preference.

Professor Sapna