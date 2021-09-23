Business groups are divided as China seeks self-reliance.

China’s push for self-reliance in a wide range of industries is diverging foreign companies, with some hailing it as another opportunity to invest there, while others worry that it will hurt the country’s trading partners and its own The economy will be at risk.

Two influential groups of foreign businesses in China released very different reports on Thursday. He revealed a striking divide over whether international companies support China’s push to replace imports with a self-sustaining emphasis on domestic production.

China is heavily subsidizing its manufacturers of semiconductors, commercial aircraft, electric cars and other products as part of a national effort to achieve greater self-reliance. The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said in its report on Thursday that these policies are discouraging foreign investment in China. The group said they are causing China to spend heavily to develop their own versions of their products that are made more efficiently elsewhere.

Referring to an economic blueprint released by the government this year, the report said, “There are troubling signs that China is rapidly turning inward, as can be seen in its 14th Five-Year Plan. ” “This trend is raising considerable doubts about the future growth trajectory of the country.”