Business groups are divided as China seeks self-reliance.
China’s push for self-reliance in a wide range of industries is diverging foreign companies, with some hailing it as another opportunity to invest there, while others worry that it will hurt the country’s trading partners and its own The economy will be at risk.
Two influential groups of foreign businesses in China released very different reports on Thursday. He revealed a striking divide over whether international companies support China’s push to replace imports with a self-sustaining emphasis on domestic production.
China is heavily subsidizing its manufacturers of semiconductors, commercial aircraft, electric cars and other products as part of a national effort to achieve greater self-reliance. The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said in its report on Thursday that these policies are discouraging foreign investment in China. The group said they are causing China to spend heavily to develop their own versions of their products that are made more efficiently elsewhere.
Referring to an economic blueprint released by the government this year, the report said, “There are troubling signs that China is rapidly turning inward, as can be seen in its 14th Five-Year Plan. ” “This trend is raising considerable doubts about the future growth trajectory of the country.”
The Trump administration was strongly criticizing China’s emphasis on replacing imports with domestic production, a result of the country’s recent “Made in China 2025” manufacturing policy. But US companies with operations in China, in contrast, are more supportive of Beijing’s policies.
A separate survey report released by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai found that a third of chamber members thought China’s self-reliance strategy would help their revenues. Almost no one thought they would get hurt. The rest saw little effect or said it was too soon to know.
American companies backing the strategy argued that factories and other businesses they owned in China would post more sales to Chinese customers. They were little concerned about the damage to their exports from the United States, which are often minor. None of the US companies surveyed had any plans to move operations to the United States, despite efforts by the Trump and Biden administrations to encourage investment at home.
Kerr Gibbs, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, said she was surprised by the views of members of her own chamber. That said, more than European companies, US companies primarily focused on the next quarter’s financial results, are generally best served by staying in China.
“It gives them a short-term focus that serves them poorly given a market like China,” Mr Gibbs said. “They are right to focus on market growth and opportunities, but China’s push for self-reliance could limit opportunities in the long term.”
