World

Business groups, faith leaders team up to push Congress to pass bipartisan immigration reforms

1 day ago
Add Comment
by admin
Business groups, faith leaders team up to push Congress to pass bipartisan immigration reforms
Written by admin
Business groups, faith leaders team up to push Congress to pass bipartisan immigration reforms

Business groups, faith leaders team up to push Congress to pass bipartisan immigration reforms

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A diverse group of trusted leaders, job creators and workers this week launched a new coalition to pressure President Biden and Congress to pass immigration reform, which they say is common sense solutions and long-term.

About 30 parties, from the US Chamber of Commerce to the National Association of Evangelicals, came together to form the Alliance for a New Immigration Consensus (ANIC). They began their advocacy campaign with a letter to congressional leaders urging them to work on popular reform this year to protect some unregistered immigrants from the threat of deportation.

In this June 18, 2020, file photo, people hold a sign during a car caravan rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA) in the vicinity of MacArthur Park in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Damien Doverganes)

In this June 18, 2020, file photo, people hold a sign during a car caravan rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA) in the vicinity of MacArthur Park in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Damien Doverganes)

“At no other time in recent history has the need for immigration reform been greater than it is today. Simply put, the system has broken down,” the members wrote in their letter to Congress. “Millions of workers, many of whom were essential to the country’s COVID-19 response, are living at legal risk. Threats are at historic highs on the southern border. And employers are struggling to find workers to fill jobs in many industries.”

Florida GOP lawmaker introduces sweeping immigration bill with ‘dignified’ path to legalization

At a news conference Wednesday, members of the coalition were encouraged by a speech at Biden’s State of the Union on Tuesday night in which he said it was time to “secure our borders and fix the immigration system.”

President Joe Biden arrives in Washington on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, to deliver his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, where he is praised by Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Pool via Saul Loeb / AP)

President Joe Biden arrives in Washington on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, to deliver his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, where he is praised by Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Pool via Saul Loeb / AP)

READ Also  Pelosi fears 'for the physical safety' of US Olympic athletes who speak out against China

The immigration problem has “gotten worse this year,” said John Baselis, vice president of immigration policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “And the longer these problems are not solved, the harder it will be to solve them. So we have to push now.”

Supreme Court hears biden administrator’s plea to end Trump-era ‘Mexico-to-Mexico’ policy

Immigration reform in Congress has been stalled for several years. Instead of seeking a broader immigration bill, the leaders called for broader public support, such as the so-called Dreamers, temporary protective status (TPS) recipients and permanent protection for agricultural workers, as well as passing small legal solutions to improved border issues. Security

This July 8, 2019, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer is watching an operation in Escondido, California. (AP Photo / Gregory Bull)

This July 8, 2019, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer is watching an operation in Escondido, California. (AP Photo / Gregory Bull)

Bernardo Castro, a 30-year-old with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status, talks about the constant fears faced by undocumented children and how court rulings could disregard their current protections.

DACA status protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation, but it is not as permanent as federal legislation passed by Congress.

“These kids should enjoy their childhood, enjoy trips to the amusement park,” Castro said Wednesday. “But political strife has turned their lives into brutal roller coasters. About 4.5 million children under the age of 18 live in mixed-status homes, with one family member not registered.”

#Business #groups #faith #leaders #team #push #Congress #pass #bipartisan #immigration #reforms

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Warren Plans to Propose Minimum Tax on Corporate Profits

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment