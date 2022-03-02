Business groups, faith leaders team up to push Congress to pass bipartisan immigration reforms



A diverse group of trusted leaders, job creators and workers this week launched a new coalition to pressure President Biden and Congress to pass immigration reform, which they say is common sense solutions and long-term.

About 30 parties, from the US Chamber of Commerce to the National Association of Evangelicals, came together to form the Alliance for a New Immigration Consensus (ANIC). They began their advocacy campaign with a letter to congressional leaders urging them to work on popular reform this year to protect some unregistered immigrants from the threat of deportation.

“At no other time in recent history has the need for immigration reform been greater than it is today. Simply put, the system has broken down,” the members wrote in their letter to Congress. “Millions of workers, many of whom were essential to the country’s COVID-19 response, are living at legal risk. Threats are at historic highs on the southern border. And employers are struggling to find workers to fill jobs in many industries.”

At a news conference Wednesday, members of the coalition were encouraged by a speech at Biden’s State of the Union on Tuesday night in which he said it was time to “secure our borders and fix the immigration system.”

The immigration problem has “gotten worse this year,” said John Baselis, vice president of immigration policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “And the longer these problems are not solved, the harder it will be to solve them. So we have to push now.”

Immigration reform in Congress has been stalled for several years. Instead of seeking a broader immigration bill, the leaders called for broader public support, such as the so-called Dreamers, temporary protective status (TPS) recipients and permanent protection for agricultural workers, as well as passing small legal solutions to improved border issues. Security

Bernardo Castro, a 30-year-old with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status, talks about the constant fears faced by undocumented children and how court rulings could disregard their current protections.

DACA status protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation, but it is not as permanent as federal legislation passed by Congress.

“These kids should enjoy their childhood, enjoy trips to the amusement park,” Castro said Wednesday. “But political strife has turned their lives into brutal roller coasters. About 4.5 million children under the age of 18 live in mixed-status homes, with one family member not registered.”