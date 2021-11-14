‘Business has become India-Pakistan match, rivalry is not decreasing in the pursuit of making profits,’ said Gautam Gambhir

He said, ‘We have fought 4 wars with Pakistan since 1947. There have been many clashes along the border. It also affects the game. Cricket is at the forefront of this. Sometimes it seems to me that the rivalry between India and Pakistan has become an industry in itself.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes that the cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan has become a business and the stakeholders of both the countries do not want to reduce this ‘quarrel’ in the pursuit of making profits. Gambhir compared the India-Pakistan match with the cricket match between Australia and New Zealand.

Australia and New Zealand are also neighboring countries. There is a tough rivalry between the two on the cricket field. However, Gautam Gambhir believes that they do not have a fierce rivalry like India-Pakistan. Gambhir says that India-Pakistan match is promoted loudly and efforts are made to increase revenue (making profit). The eyes of the whole world are on the match between India and Pakistan.

According to Gambhir, this is the reason why so much marketing is done for this match. “Like India and Pakistan, Australia and New Zealand are neighboring countries, but they don’t seem to have that much cricket rivalry,” Gambhir said in his column in the Times of India.

He said, ‘Like India and Pakistan, these two countries also do not like to lose against each other. But their rivalry is not as deep as that of India and Pakistan. Have you ever thought about this, why is it so? Don’t they want to market their matches?’

According to Gautam Gambhir, ‘There is such a great rivalry between India and Pakistan due to political reasons. Stakeholders of both the countries do not want to reduce this rivalry as it benefits them.

Gambhir said that the population of Australia and New Zealand together is about 30 million, while in Pakistan there are 220 million and in India there are about 140 million people. The database is the golden egg laying hen for them.

Gautam Gambhir said, ‘Even if 10 percent of the population of India and Pakistan also see the competition. Despite this, we are talking five times more on cricket than the total population of Australia and New Zealand.

Gambhir said, ‘Then the sentiments of Indians and Pakistanis also have a small matter. I am not saying that Australians and Kiwis do not have heart and emotion. But we cannot say ‘bad luck’ or ‘well plaid’ in an India-Pakistan match.

He said, “After the India-Pakistan match, players from both the countries cannot have drinks together. Not only Virat Kohli, most of the people of India carry their heart in their hands. It is this marketing that sucks us into biased campaigns.