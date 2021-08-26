Hero MotoCorp stock down 25% in 6 months: Stock Market News | Hero MotoCorp Stock Price – Shares of Hero MotoCorp have fallen 25 percent in the last six months.

Shares of two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp have fallen 25 percent in the past six months. As a result, Hero MotoCorp has suffered the highest losses in auto stocks during this period. The decline in Hero MotoCorp’s share price is due to factors such as increased competition, falling market, declining monthly sales during the second wave of Covid-1 of, rising commodity prices and regulatory changes in emission norms and safety parameters.

However, it cannot be denied that the performance of the entire vehicle sector has been weak in the last 6 months. However, shares of Hero MotoCorp have not outperformed any other auto company. The biggest reason for the decline in Hero shares is the increasing competition and declining market share. In the entry level segment, the company is facing stiff competition from its competitors and Hero has good access to this segment.



6 times higher year-over-year profit in June quarter

Hero MotoCorp’s net profit rose nearly six-fold to Rs 365.4 crore in the June quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 61.3 crore during the same period last fiscal. During the period, revenue grew by 85 per cent to Rs 5,487 crore. However, on a quarterly basis, the company’s profit declined by 36.8 per cent over the previous quarter. The sharp rise in the price of the metal reduced its total margin by 210 bps. The company had an EBITDA of Rs 514.9 crore and an EBITDA margin of 9.4 per cent year-on-year.

Expectations for the upcoming festival

Sales increase during the festive season, so the bike market is no exception. As a result, Hero MotoCorp is expected to see a jump in its share price as well as sales during the festive season this year. Hero is also racing in the field of electric vehicles and adapting its vehicles to the new era. This is expected to further improve its competitiveness, which will affect the company’s share price. Currently the fundamentals of Hero MotoCorp are strong and the stock is down, it can also be called the right investment opportunity.

What is the target price of the expert?

Kotak Securities had last week made a buy call for shares of Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 2,850. The reason for the investment is that the company’s stock is currently in oversold territory near multiple support areas. Therefore, the share price is likely to rise. Motilal Oswal, on the other hand, had set a target price of Rs 3,400 per share for Hero MotoCorp through a buy call last week. Hero MotoCorp is currently trading at Rs 2665.55.