In August, Skoda Auto India’s sales quadrupled

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Skoda Auto India on Wednesday said its sales nearly quadrupled to 3,829 units in August 2021.

डाkoda Auto India said in a statement that the company had sold 1,003 units in the same month last year.

The company says the new SUV Kushak is in good demand. In addition, sales of other models such as the Octavia and Rapid also grew rapidly.

According to Nissan Motor India, wholesale sales of Nissan and Datsun nearly quadrupled to 3,209 units in August 2021.

Nissan Motor India said in a statement that the company had wholesale sales of 810 units in August last year.

Commercial automaker Ashok Leyland said its total sales rose 48 per cent to 9,360 units in August. The company said in a statement that its total sales in August 2020 were 6,325 units.