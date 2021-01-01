Maruti Suzuki to raise prices of all models from September – Maruti Suzuki to raise prices of all models from September

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it will raise prices of all models from next month amid rising costs.

“The increase in various costs of raw materials over the past one year is having an adverse effect on the price of the company’s vehicles,” the company told the stock exchange. Therefore, it has become imperative that the additional cost to the consumer be affected by the price increase.

Maruti Suzuki India said, “We plan to increase the prices of all models in September 2021.”