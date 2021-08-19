PNB Special Offer: No Processing Charge Offer for PNB Loans: Punjab National Bank Special Holiday Offer, Loan Processing Fee Waiver

Highlights Punjab National Bank has brought good news for its customers this festive season.

The bank has come up with a special offer of easy loans for its customers.

Under this, the bank is lending to its customers at zero processing fee.

New Delhi

No processing fee on PNB loans: As the festive season approaches, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has launched the Festival Bonanza offer to help its customers get easy loans. As part of the festive offer, the bank is waiving service charges / processing fees and documentation charges on all its major retail products such as Planet Loan, Vehicle Loan, My Property Loan, Pension and Gold Loan.



At what rate are you getting a loan?

Punjab National Bank is now offering attractive interest rates of 6.8 per cent on home loans and 7.15 per cent on car loans. The bank will provide personal loans to the general public at an interest rate of 8.95 per cent, the lowest in the banking industry. The bank has also announced a top-up with attractive interest rates on home loans. Until 31st December 2021, customers can avail these special offers at any PNB branch or digital channel across the country.

Debt repayment is becoming difficult, EMI will not go this way



Customers will spend this season!

Despite the impact of the epidemic, PNB is committed to providing its customers with good offers, special products and smooth banking services from time to time. The bank is confident that this festive season will see an encouraging improvement in customer purchasing power and increase its credit portfolio.