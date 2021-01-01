The process will buy Bilddesk for 7 4.7 billion

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Global consumer internet group Process NV said on Tuesday that PEU would buy Indian digital payment provider Bildesc for $ 4.7 billion (about Rs 34,376.2 crore).

“Payu and Indian digital payment provider Bilddesk have agreed to buy Bilddesk for 4.7 billion,” Process said in a statement.

The proposed acquisition process payments and fintech business will allow PayU to become one of the world’s leading online payment providers, the statement said. PayU has a presence in more than 20 high-growth markets and the total payment volume (TPV) will exceed US $ 147 billion.

The transaction requires the approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the statement said. BillDesk was founded in 2000.

Bob Van Dijk, Group CEO of Process, said, “We have had a long and deep relationship with our country since 2005 in the form of collaborations and partnerships with some of India’s most dynamic entrepreneurs and new technology businesses. We have invested about 6 6 billion in Indian technology so far, and the deal will bring that figure to more than 10 billion.

He said that with food supply and education technology, as well as payments and fintech, PROSUS is the main focus area and India is the major destination for our investment.

Bilddesk co-founder M.N.

“This investment by Process recognizes a significant opportunity for digital payments in India, driven by innovation and the progressive regulatory framework established by the Reserve Bank of India,” Srinivasu said.