Butter Chicken and Gajar Halwa Eater Nick Jonas in Memory of Priyanka Chopra, Dil Ho Gaya Sona Sona

International stars and couples are always in the headlines. Priyanka and Nick are very active on social media and share their daily stories with fans. Priyanka Chopra has said goodbye to summer by sharing beautiful pictures on her Instagram, while Nick Jonas has shared a photo reminiscent of a family meal at his wife Priyanka’s restaurant. Nick Jonas shared a photo of Priyanka’s New York restaurant gold menu card in his Instagram story. On it, Nick writes, ‘Remember this family meal.’ In this restaurant, Nick Jonas was seen sitting in a private space made for Priyanka. Bucket Bhel, Dhaba Dal Tadka, Goa Fish Curry, Butter Chicken and Gajar Halwa are some of the Indian dishes on the restaurant’s menu. Priyanka recently arrived in the US on Nick Jonas ’birthday on September 16th. Priyanka had returned to London in just one day. Priyanka is shooting her upcoming web series ‘Citadel’ in London. Apart from this, Priyanka will soon be seen in ‘Matrix 4’. Priyanka is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Ji Le Zara’. The film stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles along with Priyanka.