Butterfly Conservation News: Butterfly Conservation News: Two young MPs are working to save butterflies in Shahadol, the garden has become home to 70 species of butterflies

Protection of young butterflies of Shahadol To save the beautiful butterflies, some youths from Shahdol district are trying to preserve their habitat. The garden is planted with various species of trees, and colorful butterflies hover over the trees. The children come here to see the butterflies. Activities like workshops, butterfly walks are conducted to spread awareness about butterflies among children to adults.

Inviting children to see butterflies Ravindra Shukla, a nature lover who nurtures butterflies, said, “Our aim is to increase people’s inclination towards nature.” He said that especially children, we are saying through butterflies that butterflies are the first step in love of nature. Here we have planted different species of butterflies.

There are 70 species of butterflies here Due to the presence of different species of trees in this garden, butterflies come from different species. The garden also has a nutritious environment for butterflies. Environmentalist Sanjay Pyasi, who works on the environment, comes here and tells the children about butterflies. More than 70 species of butterflies have been recorded here, he says. His number is expected to go above 100 this season.

The number of butterflies is constantly increasing That said, this part is very suitable for butterflies because there is moisture in the center of the city. Sanjay Pyasi said that there are also different species of trees, which bring butterflies here. In addition, it is also a center of attraction for visitors. Butterflies are nowhere to be seen among so many people.

Very interested in children People involved in saving butterflies are running more awareness campaigns among children. Children come in large numbers on holidays to get information about butterflies. Meanwhile, environmentalists inform them about butterflies. Also, tell the children the importance of butterflies in the environment.

Now you don't see colorful butterflies outside your house, but you never thought about it. Imagine for a second you were transposed into the karmic driven world of Earl. The butterfly population is known to be an indicator of good environmental conditions. Butterflies also play an important role in pollen, food chain and ecosystem. Deforestation and climate change are threatening the butterfly population.