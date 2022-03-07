Buttigieg draws link between transportation and history of civil rights at Edmund Pettus Bridge



Transport Secretary Pete Butigig Speaking on the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” on Sunday, Alabama’s Selmer Edmund Petas highlighted the historical link between transportation and civil rights.

“Some people are now asking what transportation has to do with racial justice,” Butigig said. “Some are asking this very subtly. So it is more appropriate that we are here on this bridge, part of this infrastructure that has become a battleground in the struggle for equal rights; this place reminds us of how transportation and civil rights are always, always related.” “

On March 7, 1965, approximately 600 civil rights marchers marched east from Selma on U.S. Route 80, but only to Edmund Petas Bridge when state and local lawmakers attacked their Billy Club and tear gas, leaving them behind. . Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led a symbolic walk on the bridge two days later.

Butigig also described the slave ships, the “underground railroad ferries and wagons” trains that carried slaves into the new world. Plessis vs. Ferguson And Rosa Parks boarded the bus as an example of transportation that played a major role in the history of civil rights in the United States.

“We are reminded again and again of the deep connection between the physical movement of the people and the social movement to change this country,” Butigig added. “And so it falls to all of us who work in transportation to move this movement forward.”

Butigig has been criticized for tying ethnic issues to discussions on the nation’s infrastructure. In November, he Eyebrows When he spoke at a White House press briefing about a bipartisan infrastructure bill addressing racism on the highway.

“I still wonder if some people were surprised when I pointed out that if a highway is built to share a white and a black neighborhood, or if an underpass is built in such a way that a bus can carry mostly black and Puerto. The Rican kids were rarely designed to cross a beach, or one that was in New York, which clearly reflected the racism that went into those design choices, “Butigig said on November 8, 2021.