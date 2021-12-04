Buy 25 kmpl mileage Maruti Swift with zero down payment for just 4 lakhs, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

Premium features and sporty design with long mileage will be available in a low budget, know here the details of offers to buy Maruti Swift at an affordable price.

Apart from the budget mileage cars in the hatchback segment of the car sector, there are also some premium cars which are liked for their design and features.

One of which is Maruti Swift which is the best selling car of its company and has also become the second best selling car of the country in the month of November.

If you buy this car from the showroom, then you will have to spend about 8 lakh rupees for this, but you do not have such a big budget, then here we will tell the complete details of the plan in which you will be able to take this car home at half the price.

Today’s offer on Maruti Swift has come from second hand car buying and selling website CARS24 which has listed this car on its site and priced it at just Rs 4,13,399.

According to the information available on the website, the model of this car is July 2015 and its variant is VDI ABS, the ownership of this Maruti Swift car is first and its registration is registered in DL-8C RTO office in Delhi. This is a diesel engine car which till now. Has covered 64,156 kms.

On buying this car, the company is offering a plan of six months warranty and seven days money back guarantee with certain conditions. According to this money back guarantee, if you buy this car and you do not like it within seven days. If there is any defect in it, then you can return this car to the company.

After returning the car, the company will refund your full payment to you without any questions or deductions.

Apart from this, for those who want to take this car on loan, the company is also offering a loan facility in which you can buy this car with zero down payment and take it home and after that you have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 9,541 every month. .

Regarding the mileage of Maruti Swift VDI ABS, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 25.2 kmpl.