Buy 7 seater Renault Triber RXE for a small down plan of 63 thousand for a large family, this will be monthly EMI

If you want to buy the best 7 seater car, that too in the least budget, then read here the complete details of buying Renault Triber RXE with easy plan.

The MPV segment is an important segment in the car sector in which the available cars are used for both domestic and commercial purposes.

In which today we are going to tell keeping in mind the big families, the complete plan to buy Renault Triber 7 Seater MPV in a very easy way.

The starting price of Renault Triber RXE variant is Rs 5.69 lakh, which becomes Rs 6,29,520 when on-road, but through the plan mentioned here, you can take this car home by paying just Rs 66 thousand.

According to the online calculator and down payment plan, if you buy this car, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 6,52,845 on this car.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 63 thousand and after that, you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 11,981 every month.

The repayment period of the loan on Renault Triber has been kept by the bank for 60 months i.e. 5 years and on this loan amount, the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.8 percent per annum.

If you also want to buy this car for a big family, then after the down payment plan, know the complete details of its features and specifications.

,read this also– Maruti Dzire is available here with guarantee, warranty and loan plan in a budget of just 2 to 3 lakhs, read full details of the offer)

Talking about the engine and power of the car, it has been given a 999 cc engine that generates power of 71 bhp and peak torque of 96 Nm and manual transmission has been given with this engine.

,read this also– You can buy Maruti S Presso LXI CNG variants by paying just 59 thousand, EMI will have to be paid every month)

Talking about the features, the company has given features like multi-function steering wheel, power-adjustable exterior rear view mirror, touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, engine start stop button, anti-lock braking system, alloy wheels, fog lights, etc. Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Renault Triber gives a mileage of 20.0 kmpl.

Important Information: The loan, down payment and interest rate plans available on Renault Triber largely depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

If you report negative in your banking and CIBIL score, then the bank can make changes in the plan of loan amount, down payment and interest rates accordingly.