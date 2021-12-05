Buy a home for half the price with zero down payment;

If you want to buy a good car in low budget, then this company is offering Renault KWID at half price with guarantee and warranty plan and loan facility, read details.

There is a long range of low budget mileage cars in the car sector of the country, in which some cars are liked for their features and design along with mileage.

One of which is the Renault Kwid, which is very much liked due to its strong design and features, if you buy this car from the showroom, then for this you will have to pay an amount ranging from Rs 4.11 lakh to Rs 5.66 lakh.

But if you do not have such a big budget, then we will tell you the complete details of the offer to buy this car in a very cheap and economical way.

This car has been offered to buy at a low price by CARS24 which is a second hand car buying and selling website.

The website has listed this car on its site and its price has been kept at just Rs 2,63,799. According to the information given about the car, the model of this car is December 2015 and it has run 39,525 km so far .

The ownership of this Renault Kwid car is first and it is registered in the DL 1C RTO office in Delhi, this is a petrol variant car but you will also get a CNG kit installed in it, which costs 35 to 40 thousand rupees in the market.

If you buy this car, then the company will give a six-month warranty with certain conditions and a seven-day money back guarantee will also be given.

According to this money back guarantee, if you do not like this car or find fault in it within seven days of purchase, then you can return it to the company. Will refund the full payment.

Along with this, people who have very less budget and want to take this car on loan, then the company is also providing loan facility to such people.

In which you can take this car home with zero down payment loan plan and after that you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 6,135 every month.