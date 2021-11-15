Buy a shining Maruti Baleno for 4.8 lakhs on zero down payment, the company will offer warranty and guarantee plans

If you want to buy a sporty design Maruti Baleno in a low budget, then this company is offering this car at an attractive price with loan plan and guaranteed warranty.

Most of the cars in the hatchback segment of the car sector are known for their low price and long mileage, but some cars in this segment are also liked for their features and design.

In which we are talking today about Maruti Baleno which is a premium hatchback car of its company which is liked for its sporty design and features.

If you buy this car from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.45 lakh, but through the offers mentioned here, you can take this car home for just Rs 4.8 lakh, that too attractive benefits with.

This offer is given by the second hand car buying and selling website CARS24 which has listed this car on its site and has priced it at Rs 4.80,000.

According to the information given on the website about this car, the model of this car is June 2016 and its ownership is first. This car has run 38,503 km so far, which is registered at DL-8C RTO office in Delhi.

On buying this car, the company is giving a six-month warranty and seven-day money back guarantee with certain conditions, apart from this, if you want to buy it on loan, then the company is also giving a loan with zero down payment on this car.

After knowing the offers available on Maruti Baleno, now you know the complete details of the features and specifications of this car.

,read this also– Top 3 CNG Cars That Give Strong Mileage in Low Budget, read full details from price to features)

Talking about the features of Maruti Baleno, this car has been given a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto Connect and Apple CarPlay.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Along with this, features like auto climate control, push button start-stop, passive keyless entry, rear parking sensors, ABS, EBD, ISO fixed child seat anchors, dual airbags on the front seat have been provided in the car.

Talking about the engine of Baleno, it is given 1197 cc engine which is a 1.2 liter naturally aspirated engine that generates 83 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque.

With this engine, the option of 5 speed MT and CVT gearbox has been given, regarding the mileage of the car, Maruti claims that it gives a mileage of up to 21 kilometers per liter.