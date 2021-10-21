Buy a stylish Bajaj Avenger 160 cruiser bike in a low budget by paying 12 thousand, only this will be EMI

Want to buy a cruiser bike but the budget is less, then here you can know the complete details of the plan to bring Bajaj Avenger 160 home in a very easy way.

In the bike segment of the two-wheeler sector, the cruiser bike segment is liked by a large number of people even after being small. Bikes from companies like Bajaj, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, Yamaha and Jawa are present in this segment.

If you are also planning to buy a cruiser bike with strong mileage in a low budget, then here we are telling complete details about Bajaj Avenger 160 cc bike.

If you buy this bike, then you will have to spend 1.08 lakh rupees for this, but by reading the plan mentioned here, you will be able to take this bike home for just 12 thousand rupees.

But before reading that down payment plan, you should know every small detail of this bike’s mileage, features and specification.

Bajaj Avenger is a light weight and powerful mileage cruiser bike of its company, which the company has launched in only one variant.

This bike has been given 160 cc single cylinder engine which is an engine based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates 15 PS of power and 13.7 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has installed disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel, with which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this cruiser bike gives a mileage of 50.77 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of Bajaj Avenger 160, now you can know the complete details of the offer to bring this bike home at very low down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the website BIKEDEKHO, which gives information about the two-wheeler sector, the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 1,13,147 on this bike.

You will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 12,572 on this loan, after which you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 4,042 every month.

The tenure of this loan has been fixed at 36 months and the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 percent per annum on the loan amount.

Important notice: The loan, EMI, down payment and interest rates offered on this bike depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

In which the bank can change the EMI, down payment, loan amount and interest rates in case of negative reports.