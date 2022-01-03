Buy Alto K10 for 2.5 lakhs on zero down payment, will get 24 kmpl long mileage with money back guarantee

If you want a car with mileage in a low budget, then read this company’s offer in which you can get less than half the price of Alto K10 car, read details.

There are many such cars in the hatchback segment of the car sector, which are liked for their low price and long mileage, one of which is the Maruti Alto K10 which has been one of the best selling cars of its company and this car is considered low budget and powerful. Preferred for mileage.

If you buy this car from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 3.40 lakh to Rs 4.39 lakh but if you have a budget constraint, then through the offers mentioned here, you can take this car home at half the price. Huh.

Today’s offer on Alto K10 is given by second hand car buying and selling website CARS24 which has posted this car on their site and has priced it at Rs 2,59,199.

According to the information of this car given on the website, the model of this car is of February 2016 and its ownership is first. This Alto K10 has covered 49,881 kms so far and its registration is registered at DL 9C RTO office in Delhi.

On buying this car, the company is giving a plan of six months warranty and seven days money back guarantee with certain conditions.

According to this money back guarantee, if you do not like this car within seven days of purchase, you can return this car to the company after which the company will refund your payment to you.

Apart from this, those who want to buy this car on loan, then the company is also providing loan facility on this car in which you can take it home with zero down payment.

If you want to buy this car by reading this offer on Maruti Alto K10, then know the details of the features and specification of this car.

Maruti Alto K10 is powered by a 998 cc engine that generates power of 67.05 bhp and peak torque of 90 Nm and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 24.07 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.