Buy attractive designed Renault KWID by paying 51 thousand, will get long mileage and premium features

Read features and mileage details with this offer to take home the Renault KWID with long mileage and features on an affordable down payment plan.

The hatchback segment of the car sector has a wide range of budget cars with long mileage, some of which come with attractive designs and premium features along with long mileage.

In which we are talking about Renault Kwid, which is the cheapest and most attractively designed car of its company, if you buy this car, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 4.11 lakh to Rs 5.66 lakh.

But after reading the plan being mentioned here, you can take this premium hatchback home by paying an easy down payment of just Rs.51 thousand.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the car segment information website CARDEKHO, if you buy the 1.0 RXL variant of this car, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 4.21 lakh for it.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 51,850 and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 9,866 every month.

The tenure of the loan being given by the bank on this car has been kept at 60 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.8 percent per annum on this loan amount.

If you want to buy this car, then after this down payment plan, know the complete details of the features, specifications, and mileage of this car.

Talking about the engine and power of the 1.0 RXL variant of Renault Kwid, the company has given a 999 cc engine which is a 1.0 liter petrol engine, this engine generates power of 67 bhp and peak torque of 91 Nm, with which manual gearbox has given.

Talking about the features of the car, features like multi-function steering, power-adjustable exterior rear view mirror, automatic climate control, engine start stop button, anti-lock braking system have been given, the company claims about the mileage of the car that this car is 21.74. Gives mileage of kilometer per litre.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rates available on Renault Kwid depend on your banking and CIBIL score. If you report negative in your banking and CIBIL score, then the bank can make changes in these three accordingly.