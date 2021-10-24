Buy Bajaj CT100 for just 37 thousand, will get 1 year warranty with 89 kmpl mileage

Bajaj CT100, which is a powerful mileage bike in a low budget, this company is offering to buy it for just 37 thousand, know full details here.

There is a long range of bikes with long mileage in the two-wheeler sector, in which bikes from companies like Bajaj, Hero, TVS are available the most.

In which today we are talking about the low-budget long mileage bike Bajaj CT 100, which is the best selling bike after its company’s Platina.

This bike is very much liked due to its light weight and long mileage, if you buy this bike from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend Rs 52,832 to Rs 53,696.

But in the offer mentioned here, you can take this mileage bike home for just 37 thousand rupees. But before knowing the offers available on this bike, you should know the complete details of its features and specification.

In Bajaj CT 100, the company has given a 102 cc engine, which is an engine based on air-cooled technology. This engine generates 7.9 PS of power and 8.34 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 89.5 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of Bajaj CT 100, now you know the complete details of the plan to buy it at half price. This bike has been offered by CARS24 which is a second hand vehicle buying and selling website which has listed this bike on its site and priced it at 37 thousand rupees.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this bike is 2018 and its ownership is first. This bike has run 54,275 km so far and its registration is registered in UP14 RTO of Uttar Pradesh.

The company is giving a one-year warranty on the purchase of this bike with certain conditions, along with a seven-day money back guarantee.

According to this money back guarantee, if you do not like it or any defect is found in it within seven days of buying this bike, then you can return it to the company after which the company will refund you the full payment.