Buy Bajaj Discover 125 with 82 kmpl mileage for just 19 thousand, will get 1 year warranty

Here Bajaj Discover 125 will be available for just 19 thousand, which will give mileage of 82 km per liter and the company will give warranty plan with guarantee.

There is a wide range of mileage bikes in the two-wheeler sector of the country which includes bikes from leading companies from Hero to Bajaj and Suzuki to TVS.

In which today we are talking about Bajaj Discover 125 which is known as one of the best selling mileage bikes in its segment. If you buy this bike from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 51,793 to Rs 62,253.

If you do not have such a big budget, then know here the complete details of the offer to buy this bike for just 19 thousand rupees. But before knowing that offer, you should know the complete details of the features, mileage and specification of this bike.

Bajaj Discover 125 is a stylish mileage bike which was launched by the company in two variants. This bike has a single cylinder engine of 124.5 cc.

This engine generates 11 PS of power and 11 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 4 speed manual gear. Regarding mileage, Bajaj claims that this bike gives a mileage of 82.4 kmpl.

After knowing the details of Bajaj Discover 125, now you can also know about the offer to buy this bike for just 19 thousand.

Today’s offer on this bike has come from CARS24, a website that sells second hand vehicles, which has listed this bike in its two-wheeler section and has kept the price at just 19 thousand rupees.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this bike is 2012 and its ownership is first. This bike has covered 79,093 kms so far. Its registration is registered in DL-9S RTO of Delhi.

On the purchase of the bike, the company is giving a 1-year warranty and a seven-day money back guarantee with certain conditions. According to this money back guarantee, there is no defect or you do not like this bike within seven days of buying this bike.

So you can return it to the company, after which the company will refund your full payment to you without any questions from you.