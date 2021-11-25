Buy Bajaj Discover 125 with 82 kmpl mileage with 1 year warranty for just 22 thousand, read details

If you want to buy a bike with good mileage in a low budget, then know here the complete details of the offers available on Bajaj Discover 125.

The motorcycle segment of the two-wheeler sector is most in demand for those bikes which are known for high mileage.

In which today we are talking about one such long mileage Bajaj Discover 125 which is a popular bike of its company.

If you buy this bike from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 51,793 to Rs 62,253.

But if you want to buy this bike for less than half the price, then you can know here the complete details of the offer to buy it for 22 thousand rupees.

Today’s offer has been given on Bajaj Discover 125 by BIKES24, a website that sells second hand bikes, which has listed it on its site and the price has been kept at just 22 thousand rupees.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this bike is 2014 and its ownership is first.

This Discover has covered 11171 kms till now and its registration is registered at DL-08 RTO office in Delhi.

The company is offering a 1-year warranty and a seven-day money back guarantee plan with certain conditions on the purchase of this bike.

According to this money back guarantee plan, if you buy this bike and you do not like the bike or any defect is found in it, then you can return it to the company.

After refund, this company will refund your full payment to you without any question or any deduction.

After knowing the offers available on this bike, now you know the complete details of the mileage, features and specification of this bike.

,read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

In Bajaj Discover 125, the company has given 124 cc single cylinder engine with single cylinder which is DTSI engine based on air cooled technology.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

This engine generates 11 PS of power and 11 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Discover gives a mileage of 82.4 kmpl.