Buy Bajaj Discover 150 in just 21 thousand, get guarantee and warranty with 72 kmpl mileage

Buy Bajaj (*21*) 150 in just 21 thousand, get guarantee and warranty with 72 kmpl mileage

Desire a bike with lengthy mileage however inside a low price range, learn right here the main points of this inexpensive provide on Bajaj (*21*) 150.

There’s a lengthy vary of price range bikes with lengthy mileage in the motorbike phase of the nation, with the biggest variety of bikes from corporations like Bajaj, Hero, TVS and Honda.

If you wish to purchase a protracted mileage bike however you may have much less price range then you’ll be able to know right here the main points of this provide obtainable on Bajaj (*21*) 150.

In the event you purchase this Bajaj (*21*) from the showroom, then for this you’ll have to spend from Rs 54,520 to Rs 57,630, however with the provide of this firm, it is possible for you to to purchase this bike for just Rs 21 thousand.

Right this moment’s provide on Bajaj (*21*) 150 is given by BIKES24 which has posted this bike on its website and its worth is just 21 thousand rupees.

In line with the data given on the web site, the mannequin of this bike is 2011 and it has run 30 kilometers up to now. The possession of this Bajaj (*21*) 150 is first and its registration is registered at DL 08 RTO workplace, Delhi.

Bikes24 is providing a one-year warranty plan on the acquisition of this bike with sure circumstances, alongside with a seven-day a refund guarantee plan.

In line with this a refund guarantee plan, in the event you purchase this bike and you don’t prefer it inside seven days, then you’ll be able to return it to the corporate after which the corporate will refund your fee.

If you wish to purchase this bike, then after this provide learn the whole particulars of the specification and mileage of this bike.

Speaking concerning the engine and energy of Bajaj (*21*) 150, it has been given a 144.8 cc single cylinder engine which generates energy of 14.3 PS and peak torque of 12.75 Nm.

Speaking concerning the braking system of the bike, a mix of disc brake in the entrance wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given. Relating to mileage, the corporate claims that this bike provides a mileage of 72 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been licensed by ARAI.