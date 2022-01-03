Buy Bajaj Discover 150 with 1 year warranty for just 23 thousand, will get strong mileage of 72 kmpl

Budget is less but want to buy a mileage bike, so here is full details of offers to buy Bajaj Discover 150 at less than half price.

Mileage is the biggest feature in the bike segment of the two wheeler sector, seeing that most people buy bikes, keeping in mind that many companies have launched long mileage bikes in this segment.

In which we are talking about Bajaj Discover 150 which is a low budget bike which is preferred for high mileage.

If you buy this bike from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 54,520 to Rs 57,630, but through the offers mentioned here, you can take this bike home with a guarantee and warranty plan for less than half the price. Will be able

Today’s offer has been given on this bike by BIKES24, which has posted this bike on its site and has priced it at Rs 23,000.

According to the information of Bajaj Discover 150 given on the website, the model of this bike is 2012 and it has covered 24,319 km so far.

The ownership of this Bajaj Discover 150 motorcycle is first and it is registered at DL 08 RTO office in Delhi. On buying this bike from the company, one year warranty plan and seven days money back plan is being given with certain conditions.

According to this money back guarantee plan, if you do not like this bike within seven days of purchase, you can return it to the company after which the company will refund your full payment to you.

After reading this offer available on Bajaj Discover 150, if you want to buy this bike, then read the complete details of its features and specifications.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, then it has been given a 144.8 cc single cylinder engine which generates 14.3 PS of power and 12.75 Nm of peak torque.

Talking about the braking system of this bike, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 72 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.