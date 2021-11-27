Buy Bajaj Platina with long mileage and disc brakes by paying Rs 7 thousand, only this will be monthly EMI

Budget is less and you want to buy a bike with long mileage, then know here complete details of Bajaj Platina’s plan to take home with very easy down payment.

If you are also planning to buy a bike with long mileage due to rising petrol prices but have not been able to select such bike yet.

So here know about Bajaj Platina which is a long mileage best selling bike of its company.

If you buy this bike, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 52,915 to Rs 63,578.

But if you do not have such a big budget, then here we will tell you the complete details of the plan to take this bike home on easy down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on BIKEDEKHO, a website that gives information about the two-wheeler sector, if you buy a disc brake variant of this bike, then the bank associated with the company will give you a loan of Rs 67,009 on this bike.

On this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 7,445 and then pay a monthly EMI of Rs 2,419 every month.

The loan tenure for this bike has been kept at 36 months and the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 per cent per annum on the loan amount.

After knowing the complete details of the plan to buy Bajaj Platina on down payment, now know the complete details of the mileage, features and specifications of this bike.

Bajaj Platina is a low-cost mileage bike that the company has launched in three variants.

In this bike, the company has given a single cylinder 102 cc engine which is a DTSI engine based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates 7.9 PS of power and 8.3 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this Bajaj Platina gives mileage of 75 to 100 kilometers per liter.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rates available on this Bajaj Platina depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

If there is a negative report in your banking and CIBIL score, then the bank can make changes in the down payment, EMI and interest rates accordingly.