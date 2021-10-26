Buy Bajaj Platina with strong mileage in just 30 thousand, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan together

Here Bajaj Platina with strong mileage is available in the budget of just 30 thousand rupees, with which guarantee and warranty plan is available, know full details.

Among all the mileage and budget bikes present in the bike segment of the two-wheeler sector, the bike whose name is taken prominently for mileage is Bajaj Platina.

If you buy this bike from the showroom, then you will have to spend from Rs 52,915 to Rs 63,578. But through our mentioned offer, you can take this bike home for just 30 thousand rupees.

Before knowing what that offer is, you should know the complete details of Bajaj Platina so that you do not have to go anywhere else for this information.

Bajaj Platina is a best selling mileage bike of its company, in which the company has given a single cylinder engine of 102 cc. This engine generates power of 7.9 PS and peak torque of 8.3 Nm. This engine is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that the bike gives a mileage of 90 to 100 kilometers per liter.

Today’s offer has been given on Bajaj Platina by CARS24, a website that sells second hand vehicles, which has listed this bike in the two-wheeler section of its site and has kept the price 30 thousand rupees.

According to the information available on the site of this bike, the model of the bike is 2011 and its ownership is first. The bike has covered 74,963 kms so far and its registration is registered in DL-3C RTO of Delhi.

On buying this bike, one year warranty is being given by the company with certain conditions, apart from this seven days money back guarantee is also being given.

According to this money back guarantee, if you buy this bike and in seven days some defect is found in this bike or you do not like it then in this condition you can return this bike to the company. After which the company will refund you all your money without any deduction or without any questions.