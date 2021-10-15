Buy Bajaj Pulsar 150 sports bike worth 1 lakh in just 26 thousand, the company will give 1 year warranty

I like sports bikes but have never been able to buy because of the high price. So this company is offering to buy Bajaj Pulsar 150 for 26 thousand.

Sports bike is that segment of the two-wheeler sector in which bikes are undoubtedly selective, but it is very much liked by the youth. In which today we are talking about the Bajaj Pulsar 150 of this segment which is a low budget sports bike.

This bike is well-liked for its design and speed. If you buy it from the showroom, then you will have to spend up to Rs 1.15 lakh for this.

But after reading the offer mentioned here, you can take this bike home for just 26 thousand rupees. What is that offer and who is giving this bike so cheaply, before knowing all these things, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this bike.

The company has given a 149.5 cc single cylinder engine in this bike which generates maximum power of 13.80 bhp and peak torque of 13.40 Nm. This bike has a 5 speed gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of 240 mm disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel. It has been provided with tubeless tires.

Regarding mileage, Bajaj claims that this bike gives mileage of up to 65 kilometers per liter. After knowing the features and specifications of Bajaj Pulsar 150, now you can also know the details of the offers available on it.

This offer has been given by CARS24, a website that buys and sells second hand vehicles, which has listed it on its site and its price has been kept only 26 thousand rupees.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this bike is 2009. Its ownership is first. This bike has covered 65,134 kms so far. The registration of the bike is registered in DL-06 RTO of Delhi.

The company is giving one year warranty on the purchase of this bike. Apart from this, a seven-day money back guarantee is being given on this bike.

With this money back guarantee, if you do not like the bike within seven days of buying it, you can return it to the company after which the company will refund you the full money.