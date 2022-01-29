Buy Bajaj Pulsar AS 150 sports bike for 42 thousand, the company will give money back guarantee with 1 year warranty

Want to buy a Sports Bike but have a low budget, read here the complete details of how to buy Bajaj Pulsar AS 150 at an affordable price with a very attractive plan.

The sports bike segment is preferred for premium bikes with its fast speed and attractive design, but due to the high price of these bikes, many people are not able to buy them, keeping in mind that we are going to tell today on a good sports bike. Details of the offer received.

A premium bike in the sports bike segment is the Bajaj Pulsar AS 150, for which you will have to spend up to Rs 80,498 but through this offer you can buy it at half the price.

Today’s offer on Bajaj Pulsar AS 150 comes from BIKES24 which has posted this bike on their site and priced it at Rs.42000.

According to the details of this bike available on the website, the model of this bike is 2015 and it has run 34,827 km so far. This Bajaj Pulsar AS 150 is owned first and it is registered in DL 03 RTO office, Delhi.

On purchasing the bike, the company is offering a one-year warranty and seven-day money back guarantee plan with certain conditions. As per this money back guarantee.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes come in a small budget of only 55 thousand, gives big mileage up to 96 kmpl)

If you buy this bike and within seven days it finds any defect or you do not like it then you can return it to the company.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes with ABS give strong mileage up to 84 kmpl with great styling at a low price, read details)

After returning it, the company will refund the full payment to you without any deduction in the payment given by you. If you want to buy this bike, then after this offer, know the complete details of the features and specification of this bike.

Talking about the engine and power of the bike, it has a 149.5 cc single cylinder engine which generates 16.76 PS of power and 13 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given. Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 45 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.