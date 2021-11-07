Buy Bajaj Pulsar NS200 sports bike with strong design for just 33 thousand, the company will give 12 months warranty

If you are fond of sports bikes, then read here the offer in which you can take the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 worth Rs 1.3 lakh home for just 33 thousand.

The segment of sports bikes may be small in the two-wheeler sector, but the number of youth who like it is quite high. Due to which many companies from Bajaj to Hero and from Honda to Suzuki have launched their sports bikes in this segment.

In which today we are telling you about the offers available on the aggressively designed Bajaj Pulsar NS200. The starting price of Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is Rs 1.33 lakh but you can take this bike home for just Rs 33 thousand.

If you want to buy this bike, then before knowing that offer, know the complete details of the features and specification of this bike.

Bajaj Pulsar is a popular sports bike of its company’s Pulsar series, which the company has launched in only one variant. This bike has been given in single cylinder 199.5 cc engine which is liquid cooled Triple Spark FI DGS I engine.

This engine can generate 24.5 PS of power and 18.5 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which tubeless tires have been given.

(read this also– Country’s cheapest top 3 cruiser bikes that give great mileage with strong styling, read full details)

Regarding mileage, Bajaj claims that this bike gives a mileage of 40.84 kmpl. After knowing the complete details of Bajaj Pulsar NS 200, now you can also know the details of the offers you are getting on this bike.

(read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

Today’s offer has been given on this bike by the second hand two-wheeler buy-sell website BIKES24 which has listed it on its site and has kept the price only 33 thousand rupees.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this bike is 2014 and its ownership is first. The bike has run 28,173 km so far and its registration is registered in DL-10 RTO of Delhi.

On purchasing this product, the company is offering a one-year warranty and seven-day money back guarantee plan with certain conditions. According to this money back guarantee, if you do not like the bike within the day you buy this bike, you can return it to the company after which the company will refund you the full payment.