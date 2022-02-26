Auto

Buy chrome variant with dual ABS by paying 24 thousand, read complete details of bike and EMI plan

Written by admin
If you like and want to buy the special chrome variant of Royal Enfield Classic 350, then here is a very easy way to buy it.

The cruiser bike segment is a much-loved segment of the two wheeler sector, in which the bikes available are known for their premium design and engine.

Among all the bikes present in this cruiser segment, today we are talking about the chrome variant of Royal Enfield Classic which is liked for its design and color scheme. The starting price of Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Crome variant starts from Rs 2,18,450 which when on road goes up to Rs 2,42,151.

If you want to buy this bike, then here you can know the complete details of taking this bike home without spending 2 lakh rupees at once.

According to the online down payment and EMI plan, if you buy the Chrome variant of this Royal Enfield Classic 350, then the bank will give a loan of Rs 2,18,151 for this.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 24,000 and then pay a monthly EMI of Rs 7,151 every month.

To repay the loan on this bike, a time of 3 years has been fixed by the bank and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount. After knowing the down payment plan, you know the complete details of the mileage and features of this Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Talking about the engine and power of the bike, it has a 349.34 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates maximum power of 20.21 PS and peak torque of 27 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given disc brakes in both its wheels, with which dual channel anti-lock braking system has been installed.

Regarding mileage, Royal Enfield claims that this bike gives a mileage of 41.55 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The plan for loan, down payment and interest rates available on this Royal Enfield Classic 350 largely depends on your banking and CIBIL score which in case of a negative report can be changed by the bank.


