Buy CNG variant of Maruti Eeco for a large family in a small budget of just 1.5 lakhs, will get long mileage

If you have a big family and want to buy a big car, then know here the complete plan to buy Maruti Eeco at a very low price.

For large families in the car sector, there are a large number of cars in the MPV segment, with the largest number of cars from companies like Maruti, Tata, Mahindra and Hyundai.

In which we are talking about Maruti Eeco, which is the lowest budget car of its company. To buy Maruti Eeco from the showroom, you will have to spend from Rs 4.30 lakh to Rs 5.68 lakh.

But after reading the offer mentioned here, you can take this car home in a budget of just Rs 1.6 lakh, today’s offer has come on this car on the second hand car buying and selling website OLX where this car was posted. And its price has been kept at Rs 1.6 lakh.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is September 2011 and its ownership is first, this Maruti Eeco has run 65 thousand kilometers so far and it is registered in DL 05 RTO office in Delhi.

This Maruti Eeco has been fitted with a petrol engine as well as a CNG kit, which costs Rs 45,000 in the market. This car has been posted on the website by a user named Khanna Motors who is a verified seller.

If you want to buy this car, then the seller’s number has been given on the website, with which you can talk to get complete details of this car.

After reading this offer, now you know the complete details of the features and specifications of this Maruti Eeco, in Maruti Eeco, the company has given an engine of 1196 cc, which is a 1.2 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine.

This engine generates power of 73 PS and peak torque of 98 Nm, which is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, Talking about the features of the car, it has features like AC, Heater, ABS, EBD, Seat Belt Reminder, Rear Parking Sensor. have been given.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 16.11 kmpl on Maruti Eeco petrol engine and the same mileage increases to 20.88 kmpl on CNG.