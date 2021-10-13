Buy Datsun Go for 2.1 lakhs on zero down payment, the company will give warranty plan with money back guarantee

The Datsun Go is a stylish mileage car that this company is offering to buy for just Rs 2.1 lakh, along with many other benefits are also being given. Know what is the full details of the offer

There is a long range of such cars in the car sector that come with more mileage and features in less budget. In which today we are talking about one such car Datsun GO which is preferred for its low price and mileage with more features.

If you buy this car from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend Rs 4.02 lakh to Rs 6.51 lakh. But we are telling here the complete details of the offer to buy this car for less than half the price.

So that you can enjoy more features and mileage in less budget. But before knowing that offer, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this car.

Datsun GO is an attractively designed car in which the company has given a 3 cylinder engine of 1198 cc. This engine generates power of 76.43 PS and peak torque of 104 Nm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, features like power steering, power windows, anti-lock braking system, air conditioner, dual airbags on the front seats, alloy wheels have been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 19.59 kmpl. After knowing the details of the features and specifications of Datsun GO, now you can know the complete details of this car offer to buy at half price.

(read this also– Top 3 CNG Cars That Give Powerful Mileage in Low Budget, read full details from price to features)

Actually, this offer has been given by CARS24 which is a second hand vehicle selling website which has listed this car for sale on its site and has priced it at Rs 2,15,000.

(read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

According to the information on the site, the model of this car is from January 2014. The ownership of this car is first. The car has covered 61,307 kms so far. This car is registered at DL-1C RTO office in Delhi.

The company is giving a seven-day money back guarantee with a six-month warranty on the purchase of this car. Apart from this, the company is also providing loan facility on this car.

As per this loan plan, you can take it home with zero down payment. After which you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 5,024 every month for the next 60 months.