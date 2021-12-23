Buy Datsun GO Plus 7 seater MPV for big family by paying just 47 thousand, will get strong mileage and features

If you want to buy a 7 seater car for a large family, then know here the complete details of the plan to take Datsun GO Plus home in a very easy way.

The MPV segment of the car sector is known for its large 7 seater cars, in which there are vehicles from Maruti to Mahindra, in which today we are talking about Datsun’s Go Plus car which is known as an affordable car in this segment. She goes.

If you buy this car, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 6.99 lakh, but you do not have that much money to pay at once, so here you can know how to take this car home in a very easy way. Full details of the offer to go.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the car sector information website CARDEKHO, if you buy the D petrol variant of this car, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 4.23 lakh on this car.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 47,024 and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 8,951 every month.

The loan tenure on Datsun GO Plus has been kept by the bank for 60 months and the bank will charge an interest of 9.8 percent per annum on this loan amount.

If you want to buy this car, then go after this down payment plan, complete details of the features and specification of this car Datsun Go is the cheapest 7 seater car in the country apart from its company, which the company has launched in the market with five variants. Is.

This car has been given 1198 cc engine which is a 1.2 liter three cylinder petrol engine and this engine generates power of 68 PS and peak torque of 104 Nm and this engine is mated to 5 speed manual and CVT transmission. .

Talking about the features of the car, features like keyless entry, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, manual AC, rear car parking sensors, ABS, EBD and dual airbags on the front seats have been given.

Regarding the mileage of Datsun GO Plus, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 19.02 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.