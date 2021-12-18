Buy Datsun Redi GO with powerful mileage in a low budget by paying 42 thousand, EMI will be enough

If you want to buy a new car that too with an affordable plan, then know here the complete plan to take Datsun redi go home with easy down payment.

There is a long range of long mileage cars in the car sector of the country, in which the largest number of cars from companies like Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Datsun, are available.

In which today we are talking about the country’s second cheapest and mileage car Datsun redi GO which is preferred for low budget.

If you buy this car, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 3.83 lakh to Rs 4.95 lakh, but you do not have such a big budget, then here we will tell the complete plan of taking this car home for just Rs 42 thousand. Detail.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the car segment information website CARDEKHO, if you buy the base model of Datsun redi GO, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 3.78 lakh on this car.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 42,014 and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 7,997 every month.

The tenure of this loan being given by the bank has been kept at 60 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.8 percent per annum on this loan amount.

If you want to buy this car, then after the down payment plan, know the complete details of the features and specifications of this car.

Datsun Redi Go is the cheapest car of its company, which the company has launched in the market with five variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this car, the company has given 799 cc engine in it which generates power of 53.64 bhp and peak torque of 72 Nm and this engine is given with 5 speed manual transmission.

Talking about the features of the car, features like multi-function steering wheel, power-adjustable exterior rear view mirror, automatic climate control, engine start-stop button, anti-lock braking system, have been given.

Regarding the mileage of Datsun redi GO, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 20.71 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.