Buy disc brake variant of TVS Star City Plus by paying 8 thousand, only this much EMI will have to be paid

Buying disc brake variant of TVS Star City Plus with long mileage is now even easier, here you can find complete plan from down payment to EMI.

Want to buy a stylish bike with long mileage in a low budget but have not been able to like any bike from the long range present in the market.

So here you can know about TVS Star City Plus which is a stylish bike giving long mileage of its company which comes in low budget.

The starting price of TVS Star City Plus is Rs 69,500, which goes up to Rs 72,005 in the top variant. If your budget is not that much, then here you can know the complete details of the plan to take this bike home at a very low down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on BIKEDEKHO, a website that gives information about the two-wheeler sector, if you buy a disc brake variant of this bike, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 75,361 on it.

On this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 8,1374, after which an EMI of Rs 2,716 will have to be paid every month. The tenure of the loan on TVS Star City Plus has been kept at 36 months and the bank will give an annual rate of 9.7 percent on this loan amount. will take interest from

After knowing the down payment plan of TVS Star City Plus, now you know the complete details of the features, specification and mileage of this bike.

TVS Star City Plus is known for long mileage, which the company has launched in the market with two variants, TVS has given a single cylinder 109.7 cc engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine can generate 7.19 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of this bike, the company has given a combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in rear wheel. .

Regarding the mileage of TVS Star City Plus, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 86 kmpl which is certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan amount available on the disc brake variant of TVS Star City Plus depends on your banking and CIBIL score.

If you report negative in your banking or CIBIL score, then the bank can make changes in the loan amount, down payment and interest rates accordingly.